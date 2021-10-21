Ancora Advisors LLC Buys 5,005 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the first quarter worth $56,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 337.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKG opened at $75.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.56. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $115.15.

