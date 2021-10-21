Ancora Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Leidos by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

LDOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $100.31 on Thursday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.