Ancora Advisors LLC Grows Position in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) by 140.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of ProShares Online Retail ETF worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 60.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Online Retail ETF alerts:

Shares of ONLN stock opened at $69.56 on Thursday. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $93.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.