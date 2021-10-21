Ancora Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 16.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,479 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.7% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 149,419 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 118.5% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 349,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after buying an additional 189,707 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 9.1% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 39,215 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Shares of ADX stock opened at $20.78 on Thursday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.77.

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.