Ancora Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) by 390.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,990 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in BGSF were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of BGSF in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of BGSF in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,707,000 after acquiring an additional 28,474 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BGSF in the 1st quarter worth about $573,000. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BGSF alerts:

In other BGSF news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. purchased 3,682 shares of BGSF stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,534.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $63,807. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGSF opened at $12.45 on Thursday. BGSF, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average of $12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. BGSF had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $74.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.67 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BGSF, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BGSF’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGSF from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF).

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.