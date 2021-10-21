Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ANTM traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $422.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,419. The business has a fifty day moving average of $376.41 and a 200 day moving average of $381.19. The company has a market cap of $103.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Anthem has a 1 year low of $269.01 and a 1 year high of $425.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Anthem stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Anthem worth $598,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANTM. Zacks Investment Research raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Anthem from $468.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.18.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

