Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of ANTM traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $422.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,419. The business has a fifty day moving average of $376.41 and a 200 day moving average of $381.19. The company has a market cap of $103.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Anthem has a 1 year low of $269.01 and a 1 year high of $425.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANTM. Zacks Investment Research raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Anthem from $468.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.18.
Anthem Company Profile
Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.
