Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Given New GBX 1,400 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price target reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.71% from the stock’s current price.

ANTO has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,475 ($19.27) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,475 ($19.27) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Antofagasta to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,345.71 ($17.58).

Shares of LON ANTO opened at GBX 1,439 ($18.80) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,430.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,543.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of GBX 993 ($12.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76).

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

