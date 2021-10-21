Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Given New GBX 1,400 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price target reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.71% from the stock’s current price.
ANTO has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,475 ($19.27) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,475 ($19.27) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Antofagasta to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,345.71 ($17.58).
Shares of LON ANTO opened at GBX 1,439 ($18.80) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,430.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,543.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of GBX 993 ($12.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76).
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
