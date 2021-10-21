AO World’s (AOWDF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AO World from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

AOWDF opened at $3.27 on Monday. AO World has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $3.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $4.07.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

