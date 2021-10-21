APA (NASDAQ:APA) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

APA (NASDAQ:APA) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on APA. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on APA from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.37.

Shares of APA stock opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. APA has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $28.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that APA will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in APA by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,277,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,486 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 8.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,040,000 after buying an additional 2,074,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,226,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,013,000 after purchasing an additional 187,265 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in APA by 22.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,257,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,838,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,674,000 after acquiring an additional 24,226 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

