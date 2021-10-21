APG Asset Management N.V. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Steelcase worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCS. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 8,538,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,867,000 after purchasing an additional 896,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 193.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,262,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,163,000 after acquiring an additional 832,030 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,116,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,867,000 after acquiring an additional 728,757 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,116,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,061,000 after acquiring an additional 463,451 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,482,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,840,000 after acquiring an additional 350,543 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $12.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $13.96. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 1.42.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.33 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 111.54%.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

