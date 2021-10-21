APG Asset Management N.V. Has $1.23 Million Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,256,000 after purchasing an additional 192,936 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,701,000 after purchasing an additional 31,256 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 563,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,656,000 after purchasing an additional 17,155 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at about $39,805,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,495,000 after purchasing an additional 17,527 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total value of $223,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,183.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMN. Truist Securities upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

AMN opened at $94.48 on Thursday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.48 and a twelve month high of $123.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $857.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

