APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 23,300 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 52.7% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 42.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 13.7% during the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 51,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

PBA stock opened at $34.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.05, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. Research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.