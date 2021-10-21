APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases Shares of 25,000 CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDK. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in CDK Global by 1.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in CDK Global by 0.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in CDK Global by 5.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CDK Global by 4.0% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in CDK Global by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CDK Global alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $62,163.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $44.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.31. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.78 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.50.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). CDK Global had a return on equity of 5,754.17% and a net margin of 59.00%. The company had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.