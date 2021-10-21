APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 15,100 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in VICI Properties by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 149,067 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,284,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,555 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

VICI opened at $30.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average of $30.65. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.80%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.