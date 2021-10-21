APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 4,500 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 21.3% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.8% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 262,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 31.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 226,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,063,000 after purchasing an additional 53,832 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 27.2% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total value of $422,484.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $415,673.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,293 shares of company stock worth $14,026,861 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

DRI stock opened at $143.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.34 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.77.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 102.09%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.