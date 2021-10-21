APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cable One by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 789,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,338,000 after buying an additional 32,217 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Cable One by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 85,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,102,000 after buying an additional 27,375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cable One by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,627,000 after buying an additional 20,419 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Cable One by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 129,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,256,000 after buying an additional 16,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC grew its stake in Cable One by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 89,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,875,000 after buying an additional 12,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,778.84 on Thursday. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,674.35 and a 52-week high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,943.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1,873.25.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 53.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 24.72%.

CABO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,176.86.

In other Cable One news, Director Thomas O. Might sold 397 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,060.00, for a total value of $817,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas O. Might sold 1,188 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,058.92, for a total value of $2,445,996.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,372,510.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,475 shares of company stock valued at $13,192,659 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

