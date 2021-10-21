Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Apollo Global Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.01. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s FY2022 earnings at $5.42 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Shares of APO opened at $74.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.56. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $75.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.44.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. Apollo Global Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,252,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,531,000 after acquiring an additional 380,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,240,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704,450 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,101 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,794,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,435,000 after purchasing an additional 244,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 438.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,150,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 66,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $4,055,116.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,876,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,980,679 shares of company stock worth $124,296,436 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.01%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

