Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Given New $93.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded Apollo Global Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.67.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

APO opened at $74.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.56. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $75.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.44.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 73,495 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $4,113,515.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,980,679 shares of company stock valued at $124,296,436. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 306.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 366.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.