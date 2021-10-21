Apple (AAPL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Apple to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $149.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $157.26. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,691,830 shares of company stock valued at $397,338,306 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Apple stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,691 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.85.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.