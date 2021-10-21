Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,805,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,695 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.6% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $384,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,691,830 shares of company stock valued at $397,338,306 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays set a $142.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.85.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.35. The stock had a trading volume of 710,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,933,344. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $157.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

