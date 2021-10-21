Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $175.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $167.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $149.26 on Tuesday. Apple has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,691,830 shares of company stock worth $397,338,306. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,275,000 after purchasing an additional 39,803 shares during the period. Bank of The West lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 460,259 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Alpha Family Trust purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,791,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

