Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ AMTI opened at $22.71 on Monday. Applied Molecular Transport has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $78.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.63 million, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.56.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Molecular Transport will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Cross sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $292,164.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $9,036. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 14,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $424,140.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,571 shares of company stock worth $740,562. Company insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 124.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,339,000 after purchasing an additional 670,921 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 34.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,825,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,349,000 after purchasing an additional 469,938 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 30.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,017,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,517,000 after purchasing an additional 237,170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 19.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,825,000 after purchasing an additional 169,983 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 775,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,462,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

