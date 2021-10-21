Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aprea Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.15.

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $5.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $108.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of -0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average of $4.64. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $30.99.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gregory Alan Korbel sold 32,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $163,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 15,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $74,730.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,928 shares of company stock valued at $483,041 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APRE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 76.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 380.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $116,000. 30.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

