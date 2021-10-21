Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing oncology and hematology therapeutics. The company’s platform consists of ADAPTIR(TM). Its product pipeline includes WinRho (R) SDF, HepaGam B (R), VARIZIG(R) and IXINITY (R) which are in pre-clinical stage. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Shares of NASDAQ:APVO opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.26. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $60.00.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 309.94% and a negative return on equity of 276.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. 60.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

