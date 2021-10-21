Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,612,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,276,277 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Arconic worth $378,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 3,116.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,740,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,350 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,176,000 after purchasing an additional 138,530 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 7.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,471,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,355,000 after purchasing an additional 101,330 shares during the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 12.8% during the first quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 1,318,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,483,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 1.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,279,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,568,000 after purchasing an additional 21,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Arconic news, Director E Stanley Oneal bought 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $499,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,697 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARNC. Zacks Investment Research cut Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arconic in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

NYSE:ARNC opened at $30.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Arconic Co. has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.94.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

