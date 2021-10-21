Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.45.

ARCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total value of $443,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $40,194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,774,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 755,000 shares of company stock valued at $41,596,900 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $43.81 on Thursday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $129.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.85.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,874.18% and a negative return on equity of 48.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.26 EPS for the current year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

