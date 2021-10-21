Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stake Increased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 146.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARES. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the second quarter worth $76,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 138.4% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 17.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $79.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.11. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $40.56 and a 52 week high of $81.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $507.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.59 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARES shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.63.

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

