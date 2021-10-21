Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

NASDAQ ARBK opened at $18.04 on Monday. Argo Blockchain has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $19.33.

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.