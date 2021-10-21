Argo Blockchain’s (ARBK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Argo Blockchain’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

ARBK stock opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. Argo Blockchain has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $19.33.

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

