ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €630.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €630.00 ($741.18) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €845.00 ($994.12) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €740.00 ($870.59) price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €680.00 ($800.00) price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($994.12) price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €699.25 ($822.65).

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.