ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share.

Shares of ASML traded up $16.80 on Thursday, hitting $784.50. 35,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,174. The company has a market capitalization of $321.47 billion, a PE ratio of 57.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $808.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $725.52. ASML has a one year low of $357.38 and a one year high of $895.93.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $801.33.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.