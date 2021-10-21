ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.33.

ASML traded up $17.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $785.05. 38,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,174. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML has a 1 year low of $357.38 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $808.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $725.52. The firm has a market cap of $321.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ASML will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth $204,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 13.6% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 33,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth $200,000. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

