ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Insider Eugenia Ulasewicz Acquires 500 Shares

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) insider Eugenia Ulasewicz purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,539 ($33.17) per share, for a total transaction of £12,695 ($16,586.10).

Shares of ASC stock opened at GBX 2,661 ($34.77) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,388.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,353.87. ASOS Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,027 ($26.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on ASOS in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on ASOS from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ASOS from GBX 6,680 ($87.27) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,680 ($61.14) price target on ASOS in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price objective on ASOS in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,067.69 ($66.21).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

