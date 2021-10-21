Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Omega Fund Management LLC

Omega Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 746,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,340 shares during the quarter. Atea Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 2.7% of Omega Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Omega Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVIR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 316.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.83. The stock had a trading volume of 31,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,428. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.79. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -25.96. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $94.17.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

