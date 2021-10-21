Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Director Robert L. Borden Sells 2,000 Shares

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total transaction of $154,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert L. Borden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of Athene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $137,600.00.

Shares of ATH opened at $83.75 on Thursday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $84.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATH shares. Truist cut shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Financial cut shares of Athene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.84.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATH. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Athene during the 2nd quarter worth $335,223,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Athene during the 1st quarter worth $97,524,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in Athene by 285.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,693,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,200 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Athene by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,814,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Athene by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,086,000 after acquiring an additional 967,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

