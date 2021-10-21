Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Receives $6.32 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.32.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Athenex from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Athenex from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, Director Jinn Wu acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Athenex by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 19,166 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Athenex in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Athenex in the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Athenex in the 2nd quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Athenex by 1,087.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 724,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 663,814 shares during the last quarter. 46.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.70. 810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,088,318. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.98. Athenex has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $295.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.68.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.07 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 84.67% and a negative net margin of 121.58%. Analysts anticipate that Athenex will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

