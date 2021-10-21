Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $420.85

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $420.85 and last traded at $417.50, with a volume of 19332 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $409.69.

A number of research firms have commented on TEAM. Cowen upped their price target on Atlassian from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Atlassian from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Atlassian from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.56.

The firm has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.03, a P/E/G ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $377.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.18.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 98.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at about $365,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 146.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 21,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after buying an additional 12,512 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

