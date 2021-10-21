Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Aurcana Silver Co. (CVE:AUN)’s stock price rose 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.67. Approximately 293,507 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 364,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.14 price target on Aurcana Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.42, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 7.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$191.96 million and a PE ratio of -8.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.75.

Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Aurcana Silver Company Profile (CVE:AUN)

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

