Aureus Asset Management LLC Acquires 526,060 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,456,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526,060 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Well were worth $18,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. AtonRa Partners lifted its position in shares of American Well by 3.7% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in American Well by 8.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in American Well by 30.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Well by 21.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of American Well by 2.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. 40.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on AMWL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

NYSE:AMWL traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.79. 23,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,198,178. American Well Co. has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of -3.92.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $60.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.28 million. Equities analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Anderson sold 69,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $770,899.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $957,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 508,008 shares of company stock valued at $5,196,994 in the last three months. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

