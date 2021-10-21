Aureus Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,981,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640,221 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 374.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,892,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072,265 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $167,464,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 244.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,099,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 26.6% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,834,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,557 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

Shares of OTIS traded down $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $84.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,226. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $58.77 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.49 and a 200-day moving average of $82.56.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.