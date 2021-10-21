Aureus Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,856 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections comprises 2.3% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Aureus Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Waste Connections worth $35,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 239.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WCN stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.31. The company had a trading volume of 33,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,440. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.02 and a 52 week high of $133.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.22. The stock has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.81, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

WCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.38.

