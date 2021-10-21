Aureus Asset Management LLC Buys 2,924 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,639 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.20. The company had a trading volume of 266,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,714,631. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $248.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Benchmark upped their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.24.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

