Aureus Asset Management LLC Buys 5,882 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 196,888 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.4% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $53,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 260.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 356,138 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,967,000 after purchasing an additional 257,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 65.3% during the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,442 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,185,000 after purchasing an additional 18,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 target price (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.69.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $308.65. The company had a trading volume of 285,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,871,686. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $199.62 and a 1-year high of $309.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $296.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

