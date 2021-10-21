Aureus Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises approximately 2.2% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $34,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.9% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.5% in the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.1% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.29.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.73 on Thursday, hitting $359.96. 32,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,850,198. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $359.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.