Aureus Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,981 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 56,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 32,428 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,038,134. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.16 and a 200 day moving average of $85.27. The stock has a market cap of $137.87 billion, a PE ratio of 63.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $91.91.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

