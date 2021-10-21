Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AIAGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $51.00 price target on Aurubis and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Aurubis from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aurubis has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.00.

OTCMKTS AIAGY opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. Aurubis has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average of $45.16.

Aurubis AG engages in the production of copper, copper products and precious metals. It operates through the Primary Copper, Copper Products, and Other. The Primary Copper segment refers to the procurement of copper-bearing and precious metal-bearing raw materials to the production of marketable metals and offers copper cathodes that can be traded on the metal exchanges, as well as gold and silver products that originate from the raw materials as well as from the additional precious metal-bearing input materials processed.

