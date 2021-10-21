Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATDRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

OTCMKTS ATDRY traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 73,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 0.82. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $2.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.