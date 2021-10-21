Automax Motors (LON:MTMY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.13

Automax Motors Ltd. (LON:MTMY)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.13 ($0.28) and traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Automax Motors shares last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 268,234 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £4.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 542.51, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 21.13.

Automax Motors Company Profile (LON:MTMY)

Automax Motors Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in offering domain monetization and mobile digital advertising services to advertisers, advertising agencies, app developers, and domain owners. The company was formerly known as Matomy Media Group Ltd and changed its name to Automax Motors Ltd.

