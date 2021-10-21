Avantor (AVTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. On average, analysts expect Avantor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AVTR opened at $38.58 on Thursday. Avantor has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.28.

In other news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $3,994,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 81,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $3,021,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 539,808 shares of company stock valued at $21,524,687 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avantor stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 601,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,118 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Avantor worth $21,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

