Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 88.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 61,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 150,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,442,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACLS opened at $49.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.48 and a 200-day moving average of $42.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $52.80.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $147.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.27 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $219,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $150,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,596 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,515. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

